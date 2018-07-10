Multichoice Adjust Prices of DStv And GOtv Subscription – See New Rates

Multichoice Nigeria is set to slash the subscription prices on its terrestrial platform, GOTV while increasing prices on its digital satellite platform, DSTV from August 1.

Subscribers on GOTV Max package will enjoy a decrease from N3,800 to N3,200 while the prices on GOTV Plus, GOTV Value and GOTV Lite packages remain fixed at N1,900, N1,250 and N400 respectively.However, subscribers on DSTV Premium package will see a price increase from N14,700 to N15,800; Compact Plus from N9,900 to N10,650; Compact from N6,300 to N6,800; Family from N3,800 to N4,000 and on Access, N1,900 to N2,000.

Multichoice Nigeria is yet to release an official statement as at the time of filing this report.

