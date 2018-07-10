Master Scholarships for Overseas Students at London Institute for Banking and Finance in UK, 2018 – Apply Now

The London Institute for Banking and Finance is offering scholarships for master degree programme for the UK and overseas students. Up to five scholarships are available for self-funded students.

The London Institute for Banking and Finance exist for a very simple reason – to advance banking and finance by providing outstanding education and thinking, tailored to the needs of business, individuals, and society.Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: August 6, 2018.

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study any of the courses offered by the institution.

Scholarship Award: The Global Masters Scholarship

Five scholarships each worth £2,000 for self-funded overseas students from any country.

The UK Masters Scholarship

Five scholarships each worth £2,000 for self-funded UK students.

Nationality: This scholarship is available for UK and Overseas students.

Number of Scholarships: Up to 5 scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: This scholarship is available for UK and Overseas students.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

You must indicate for which scholarship you wish to apply on the programme application form.

If you are applying for the Global Masters Scholarship, you are required to indicate within your application personal statement how you believe Masters Study will support your understanding of international banking and finance.

If you are applying for the UK Masters Scholarship, you are required to indicate within your application personal statement how you believe Masters Study will support your understanding of banking and finance.

Scholarships are not available towards the staged awards of the PG Certificate or PG Diploma.

Only one scholarship per recipient is available.

Only applicants who have received an offer of admission (conditional or unconditional) on the closing date will be considered by the panel.

All scholarship decisions will be made and notified to successful recipients after the admissions closing date.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Download and complete the electronic programme application form.

Provide certified copies of your qualification certificates and academic transcripts. (You are not required to include these for any qualifications awarded by or in partnership with us.)

If English is not your first language, include the appropriate certified evidence that you meet the entry criteria.

Write a personal statement (approximately 500-600 words). Tell us why you have chosen to apply for this Masters, what you hope to gain from it and how you would contribute to the learning group. Include all the information you feel is relevant to help us assess your suitability for the programme.

Provide two independent references in support of your application. Your referees must be able to comment on any academic or professional experience relevant to the qualification and your ability to undertake the proposed course of study. One reference must be supplied by your current or most recent financial services employer. References written by family members will not be accepted. You should ensure that the references are submitted by the deadline stated; we will not be responsible for following up references not received.

Supply certified proof of identity e.g. a copy of your passport, photo driving licence or EU National Identity Card.

Email all documentation in support of your application, together with a scanned copy of your signed application form, directly to masters-at-libf.ac.uk or email us if you have any questions.

Copies of all original documents submitted in support of your application must be certified (i.e. signed, dated and, if appropriate, bearing a company stamp) by an individual of professional standing e.g. your employer, doctor, lawyer, university lecturer etc.

