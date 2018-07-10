First Bank Nigeria To Redeem $300m International Capital Debt Notes

First Bank of Nigeria Limited , the largest subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc. intends to exercise its option to redeem the fixed rate subordinated Note (”the Note”) held by FBN Finance Company B.V. Accordingly, FBN Finance Company B.V. will exercise its option to call the US$300 Million 8.25% subordinated notes, raised from the international debt markets, due in August 2020.

The Bank seeks to call and pre-pay holders of the Note at the next callable date of August 7, 2018. This liquidity management exercise demonstrates the strength of the Bank’s foreign currency liquidity and robust capital base, while further enhancing the efficiency of the balance sheet.

The note, which is callable after five years and is expected to be rated B by rating firm Standard and Poor’s S&P and B- by Fitch, while First Bank was currently rated at BB- by S&P; and B+ by Fitch. First Bank established a track record in the market by issuing a $175 million Tier-II Eurobond in 2007, which was recalled in 2012.

FBN Holdings financial results for first quarter, March 31, 2018 showed that gross earnings declined by 1.5 per cent to N138.9 billion. After tax profit also moderated by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to N14.8 billion. On a quarterly basis profit- after- tax surged by 658.8 per cent.

