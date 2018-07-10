Car Maintenance Tips For a Smooth Road Trip

If you travel often with your car, whether for leisure or for business, it must always be in top shape. This is to avoid mechanical issues during your trip. If this happens, you have already ruined your travel. At this point, it is important to be aware of how to maintain your car for a smooth and exciting road trip. Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency shares some of these car care hacks.

Know your car

The best time to understand your car is when everything is going as it should, before your travels. It’s essential to know what all the parts look, sound, and perform like when they are operating correctly. Where do the fluids go and why, and what happens if the fluids aren’t there?Don’t leave home without the owner’s manual

Every car comes with an owner’s manual. The owner’s manual will offer recommended maintenance schedules and specifications for all parts of your car. It will also tell you about those fluids (antifreeze, power steering fluid and, coolant) and the right amounts and what to look for.

Periodic physical inspection

Do not wait until your car breaks down before you perform a visual inspection. A quick walk-around your car from time to time is always a good idea. You should look in the car as well as under the car. You find a leak and this can be a signal that something is wrong.

Regular oil replacement

Oil changes are important for optimal engine performance. Endeavour to follow the suggestions of the manufacturer on the type of oil and frequency recommended for changing the oil. If you aren’t sure on the timing, you can also visually inspect it yourself.

Know what to leave to experts

Unless you are a car guru, then you are strongly advised to leave some maintenance items to the experts. This includes changing the oil, replacing the spark plugs, checking the brakes, and getting your tires rotated, balanced, and aligned. These experts have the tools, the facilities, and the knowledge to complete these tasks quickly and efficiently.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)