100% Tuition Fees Loughborough PhD Scholarships for UK/EU Students in UK, 2018 – Apply Here

Loughborough University is offering 100% tuition fee scholarship for postgraduate research students who are not in receipt of any other award. UK/EU students are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

This new scholarship is designed to help more high calibre students join our close-knit community of postgraduate researchers working on a range of projects which aim to solve real-world issues.Loughborough University teaching and learning offers academic excellence in a broad range of disciplines, from sport and exercise science to engineering, business and the arts, and was recently awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: August 1, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue PhD programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in one of the following schools/departments:

Arts, English and Drama

Design School

Loughborough University London

Mechanical, Electrical and Manufacturing Engineering

School of Social Sciences: Geography and Environment; Politics and International Studies; Social and Policy Studies; Communication and Media

Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences

Scholarship Award: The University is offering number of competitively awarded 100% tuition fee scholarships to UK/EU students who start PhD study with us on 1 October 2018.

Nationality: UK/EU students are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Number of scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: UK/EU students are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be applying for a PhD in one of the following schools/departments: Arts, English and Drama; Design School; Loughborough University London; Mechanical, Electrical and Manufacturing Engineering; School of Social Sciences; or Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences.

The scheme will be available for new PhD students starting on or after October 2018.

Applicants must be entirely self-funded (without external funding, e.g. scholarships or sponsorships).

Applicants must be full-time students and eligible to pay tuition fees at the UK/EU rate.

The bursary cannot be combined with any other University discounts or awards.

English Language Requirements: English Language requirement of IELTS band 7.0 or above with not less than 7.0 in each component.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Completed degree applications need to be made by 1 August 2018 using the reference UKEUPGRFEE2018. A separate scholarship application is not needed.

You are strongly advised to contact potential supervisors directly to discuss your proposal before applying.

Our online prospectus will guide you through the application process, from finding a supervisor to writing a research proposal.

