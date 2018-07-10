100 QMUL Fully Funded Postgraduate Research Studentships for International Students in UK, 2019 – Apply Now

The Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) is inviting applications for 100 fully funded studentships for international students. Scholarships are available for pursuing postgraduate research programme.

The Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) is one of the UK’s top research universities, ranked fifth for world-leading and internationally excellent research.University expects all students to have a good standard of English in order to successfully study on a course. The minimum English language requirement is GCSE grade C or 4, though the requirements for some courses may be higher.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: 31 January 2019

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing postgraduate research programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded for studying varies subjects offered at the university.

Scholarship Award: Queen Mary offers research studentships to the value of around £12 million to support PhD students each year. These include our own prestigious QMUL Principal’s Postgraduate Research Studentships, as well as Research Council UK (RCUK) funded studentships, funding from industry, and from research charities and cultural institutions.

Number of Scholarships: University offers 100 fully or partially funded studentships.

Nationality: Home, EU, and International students

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Home, EU, and International students are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must have previous degree.

English Language Requirements: University expects all students to have a good standard of English in order to successfully study on a course. The minimum English language requirement is GCSE grade C or 4, though the requirements for some courses may be higher.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply

Application process: a step-by-step guide

Step 1: Select your course of study from the list of postgraduate courses.

Step 2: Academic entry requirements

University accepts a broad range of overseas qualifications. Consult country/region specific information to find out whether you have the right qualifications.

Step 3: English language and foundation courses

If your first language is not English you must be able to provide recent evidence that your spoken and written command of the English language is adequate for the programmes for which you have applied. For a full list of our English language requirements please see English language requirements web pages.

Step 4: Applying to Queen Mary: Postgraduate applications should be made online. Paper applications are no longer accepted.

Online Application

Scholarship Link

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)