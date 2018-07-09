“Viral Plantain Hawker”, Joseph Passes Acceptance Exam, Begins School – Photo

Nollywood actor and comedian Williams Uchemba has already taken further steps to help 10-year-old plantain hawker, Joseph, who was spotted selling plantain at night, on the street in Lagos,Nigeria. The actor posted on his IG page that joseph has passed his acceptance exams and has began school.

Read below; “I was just informed that Joseph passed his acceptance exam and has resumed school, the principal said she was shocked at the speed he answered the questions and got them right..I was told the government schools is free but I realized that the state of the govt school was not really impressive and conducive for kids to learn effectively, so I decided to put him in a private school where I believe he will get the best for now…We’ve attended to his mothers hospital issue and the doctor said she will be discharged this week..how can we claim they are future of tomorrow when we destroy their future with our own hands…Joseph is a great leader( I can tell) and in few years you will say I said so but he is one out of many leaders on the streets of Nigeria and Africa so let’s get these our young leaders off the roads and put them in class rooms, because the boys and girls they are today will determine the men and women they will become tomorrow.. I have made some plans for some of these other kids on the street but that will be for later..a big thanks to my team @queen_stephaniejames @unilagolodo and everyone else one on ground for bringing out their time and energy to make this happens God bless you guys.. @williamsuchembafoundation” May God Bless Uche and His Team!!

