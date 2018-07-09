Samsung Boosts Smartphone Market with three New Devices

Samsung Electronics has expanded Nigeria’s smartphone market with the launch of three new devices. They are the Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6, and Galaxy A6+.The firm explained that these devices, leveraged the ultra-data saver (UDS), dual messenger to offer users a seamless combination of unique products at affordable price.

The UDS, according to Samsung, allows user save about 30 to 50 per cent data, while dual messenger features allow users separate their work messages and personal chats with ease in the new devices.Business Leader, Information Technology and Mobile (IM) for Samsung Electronics West Africa, Olumide Ojo, described the Galaxy J4, J6, and A6+ as a testament to Samsung’s leadership and innovation in the Smartphone market and its commitment to developing best-in-class products to meet the ever-changing needs of its consumers.

Ojo added that users can now connect to two different chat accounts on their favorite messenger apps.“It comes with advanced security features, including Samsung Find My Mobile that allows users to remotely track and control their smartphones, especially in the event of theft or loss.

“With the introduction of the Galaxy J4 and J6, we took the consumer feedback on our preceding Galaxy J models and made thoughtful and impactful improvements offering consumers a seamless convergence of style and performance for their everyday lifestyles.“Both devices come with 32GB internal storage space; they are powered by 3000mAh battery, and run on the latest Android operating system – Android Oreo.”

With the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) feature, users can surf the internet longer whilst saving data, helping them stay connected for longer periods,” he added.Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Jingak Chung, said the Galaxy J series smartphones blend materials with the most advanced Samsung technology. “They have bright and vivid cameras that set a new industry standard for design, craftsmanship and performance for smartphones in the mid-range category, and redefining the company’s signature Galaxy J series.

“The Galaxy J series are imbued with Samsung’s legacy for high-performing cameras with an advanced camera system that generates brighter and clearer images. Whilst the 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras on both Galaxy J4 and J6 enables users take amazing photos; the front-facing 5-megapixel camera on J4 and 8-megapixel on J6 let you take more stunning selfies,” he added.

