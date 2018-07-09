Obasanjo Storms Adebutu Governorship Rally In Ogun, Jubilations In Ogun State PDP

ABEOKUTA-There was a wild jubilations by thousands of members and supporters of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as former President Olusegun Obasanjo briskly stormed the political rally by a governorship aspirant of PDP in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Obasanjo who dressed in white kaftan caused a stir and spark off excitements when he dashed into the rally and waved to the party members and leaders.The former President who was handed over the microphone mounted the podium and he wished the party and Oladipupo Adebutu success in his aspiration.

The former President who quitted partisan politics in the build – up to the 2015 general elections, spoke during the brief moment at the rally that took place at an expanse ground within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In his remarks , Obaaanjo who spoke very briefly in Yoruba said ” whether it is a play or a real game , they will know . I saw you here and I came to play with you “,Obasanjo said.

Earlier, the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State and its governorahip aspirant in the state , Oladipupo Adebutu have paid a visit to the Palace of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, to seek the monarch’s support and blessing ahead of 2019 election.

Adebutu who is a member of the House of Representatives representing Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, was accompanied on the visit by some PDP chieftains in the state, had earlier donated electricity transformers to four communities in the state capital.

Speaking during the visit, the lawmaker said he was at the palace to formally inform Alake of his governorship aspiration come 2019.

Adebutu said he decided to join the gubernatorial race in order to enhance good governance and ensure delivery of goodies of democracy to the grassroots in the state.

He said unless good governance is provided by the leadership at all levels, people in exalted positions and wealth will also be affected by consequences of bad governance.

“The high and mighty fences or trenches could hardly secure but would just entrap one in an environment of poor governance.

“I was offered royal blessings by the Alake in 2015 while i was contesting for a seat in the House of Reps, i want to asure the Alake that i will ensure “good governance,because it would bring genuine growth and development to the people and curbs corruption.

“With proper orientation, fear of God and compassion for others, a leader would able to shun corruption. And if one has the compassion for others at heart, it would be difficult for one to appropriate collective wealth for personal benefits”, he added.

Responding, Oba Gbadebo commended the lawmaker for his intervention in the provision of electricity transformers to several communities in Abeokuta.

Alake who prayed for the lawmaker for a successful aspiration, expressed confidence in Adebutu’s conduct and capacity to deliver good governance if he is elected as governor of the state comes 2009.

(Visited 8 times, 3 visits today)