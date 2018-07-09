Nigeria Export Commodities worth $463m to Argentina in 2017

Minister Plenipotentiary Head of Mission Embassy of Argentina Elena Mikusinski has stated that Nigeria’s export to Argentina in 2017 stood at $463 million.

Elena Mikusinski disclosed this in Abuja during the launch of a new edition of Malbec World Day Wines Exposition organized and coordinated by the Embassy of Argentina in Nigeria.Elena further stated that Argentina’s export to Nigeria stood at $86 million, while he added that the country plans to increase its presence in Nigeria, especially in the area of wine production.

According to him, through wine production the country would be playing a major role in creating jobs opportunities for young Nigerians.

Ms Mikusinski said Malbec grape variety is usually associated with Argentina wines since it is the most grown stock in the country, Argentina is the fifth world wine producer and one of the main wine exporting countries in the world.

She added that Malbec wine is the most important wine producing region in the country with over 80% of Malbec wines, it is going to create jobs opportunities in Nigeria, we are also working a lot with Nigerian Farmers to see how we can boost bilateral relations in both countries

While acknowledging the challenges of youth restiveness and unemployment, She stressed the need for stakeholders to confront the challenge with innovative thinking, using Argentina wines.

The celebration commemorates the day that the Argentina President Domingo Faustino Sarmiento asked agronomist Michel Aime Pouget, also known as Miguel Pouget to bring new varieties to Argentina. Among them the Malbec was found.

EMMANUEL OKOGBA

