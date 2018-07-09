Infinix unveils Note 5 powered by Android One

Infinix Mobility Limited has launched another premium mobile phone, the Note 5 Smartphone, designed to bring cutting-edge technology to young generations.Tagged: ‘Beyond Intelligent’ the Smartphone, which operates on Android One from Google, was recently unveiled in Lagos.

With Infinix Mobility joining the Android One programme, the Note 5 will bring young people together and empower them to become trendsetters.The ‘Beyond Intelligent’ Note 5 Smartphone is equipped with an amazing display, which provides users with superb viewing and entertainment experience with an Infinity 6.0’’FHD screen and an 18:9 screen ratio. The edge-to-edge screen also makes the device look stunning, both from a design and a technological perspective.The Note 5 device features a perfect 16MP low-light front camera, which allows selfie lovers to take professional selfies even in low light. As for the rear camera, it is supported by a 12MP resolution.Its long-lasting battery will provide 3 days on average usage with a 4500mAh battery, built with a 3A Fast Charge, which will keep users fully functional throughout the day.

Managing Director, Transsion, the parent body of Infinix Mobility, Chidi Okonwo, said the smart phone came with unique features that enables users to do more with it, with better picture quality and latest selfie technology that is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Infinix Mobility Country Manager, Jay Liu, said: “Targeting vibrant trendsetters, and young professionals, Infinix Note 5 comes with a state of the art software experience designed by Google, combined with great hardware from Infinix. We empower our users to go beyond the limit with our newest breakthrough technology. All while they enjoy an intelligent lifestyle through the fusion of technology and stylishness. In partnership with Google on Android One, we will provide the young generations with impeccable mobile experience and revolutionise their mobile life with Note 5.”

Country Manager, Android Partnerships, Google Nigeria, Teju Ajani, said: “If you purchase a new smartphone you expect it to be amazing. That’s why we teamed up with Infinix Mobility through our Android One program. Together we strive to give users a range of smartphones, such as the Infinix Note 5, that combines beautiful hardware with Google’s smartly designed software.”

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)