Get 8gb Data Free From Airtel – See Details

Friend do you know Airtel Nigeria is giving out free 8gb data to its customers? If you want to be part of those who will enjoy this free Airtel 8gb data offer kindly see details below. Airtel Nigeria in a new campaign, is giving out 1gb – 8gb free data to its users. In this post will be learning how to Get Free 8GB Of Data From Airtel Nigeria this July. You may also want to read How To Browse And Download With Airtel 1GB For Just N300.How to Get Free 8GB Of Data From Airtel.

Well, to get this data, it depends on your sim eligibility. All you need to do is to get an Airtel sim and get your free data with one-month validity.

Requirements for the Airtel free 8gb data

Airtel Simcard (With or Without Credit)

A smartphone phone

How to Get Free 8GB Of Data From Airtel Nigeria

Start by Sending JOIN to 141 as a text message.

After this, dial *123*133# and wait for the response.

You will be given 8GB, 2GB, 1GB, 500MB or no data at all. It depends on your Airtel Sim eligibility.

To confirm your Data balance, dial *123*133#.

