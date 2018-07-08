Advantages Of Using VPN Services In Nigeria

There is a impression in Nigeria that VPNs are generally used by Nigerian fraudsters popularly called yahoo yahoo boys and fraudsters is not true.

Just like social media, even though the creators of VPNs did it with the best intentions, people will always find ways to abuse technology, it’s something that cannot be helped. What is VPN? VPN which stands for Virtual Private Network (VPN) enables users to send and receive data while remaining anonymous and secure online. However, people in Nigeria still need VPN services and still use it for good purposes. It is important to note that it is not only used in Nigeria but all over the world for a country like Nigeria, there’s a lot of benefits in using VPN services and I’ll outline some of those benefits. It can be used on any internet capable devices including smartphones and computers. There are free VPNs and paid ones depending on their strengths and features.

1. Amplified security :

Are you connected to a public Wi-Fi and you’re worried your private data can be accessed by hackers, the use of VPNs can keep your data safe and encrypted so online fraudsters cannot access them. The use of the internet is not always secure, when making online payments, your account details can easily be compromised. The internet is full of criminal elements roaming around like roaring lions seeking whom to devour.

2. Keep you anonymous :

If you are a about to access a website that is not appropriate or prohibited in your country and you’re worried that the government or service providers might be able to detect your identity, worry no more because VPNs can keep you happy and completely anonymous including your location. Just make sure you route your connection through a powerful VPN.

3. Change your ip address :

Everyone on the internet has an ip address which can be used to track your location. For security reasons you can use VPN to change your ip address to make it look like you’re in New York even though you are in Ikotun. Freelancers can equally use it on sites like fiverr to get more clients from the US because they’re more inclined to trust Americans than Nigerians.

4. Unblock websites and bypass restrictions :

Some websites impose restrictions on the users of their site. They block users from certain countries from either downloading movies or contents from their website. VPN is the best way to unblock that site and access whatever you want without any censorship or any other form of filters.

5. Share files :

A lot of people don’t know it but VPNs can be used to share large files over the internet.

6. Remote control

After working hours and you want to get access to the files in your office computer, you can use secure VPN service to remotely connect with your computer in the office and get access to your files.

7. Performance

A good VPN solution can be used to increase bandwidth and speed of a network connection. If you opt for a service provider, the network setup and surveillance is no more a concern.

Examples of good VPNs include; hide my *ss, NORD VPN, IP Vanish, Turbo, etc. Do you know other advantages of using VPNs ? Tell us in the comment section.

