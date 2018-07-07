MTN Foundation Music Scholarship for 2018 Session – Apply Now

Applications are invited for the MTN Foundation Music scholarship for the 2018 session. The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) in partnership with the MTN Foundation (MTNF), announces entrance examinations for the twelfth (12th) set of the MTNF/MUSON Diploma Course in Music for the 2018 – 2019 academic year.

Exam Date & Form

The examinations will take place in “September, 2018” and will take the form of:

A written examination in music theory at approximately Grade 5 standard and general music knowledge

An audition on a major instrument or voice of at least Grade 5 standard, before a Faculty jury.

An aural interview.

Admission Requirements

A minimum of five(5) credits in SSCE/G.C.E (Ordinary Level) including English Language

The five (5) credits must have been obtained at not more than two sittings and before admission to the diploma course.

Other Requirements:

Practical: Grade five (5) or higher pass certificate of The MUSON School of Music or any other music examining body recognized by the MUSON School such as The Associated Board of the Royal School of music or Trinity.Theory: Grade five (5) or higher pass certificate of the MUSON School of Music or any other music examining body recognized by the MUSON School.

Note: Applicants who possess the above practical or theoretical certificates must also satisfied the GCE (O/L) or SSCE requirements. Applicants who are deficient in the theoretical requirements but display an outstanding practical ability in the option of the faculty jury, may be considered for admission but must enroll in the remedial theoretical course to meet the necessary standard by the end of the first year.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Letters of Application together with copies of Certificates, two (2) Passport Photographs and Contact Telephone Number(s) or E-mail address to:

The Director,

MUSON School of Music,

8/9 Marina, Onikan,

Lagos State.

Closing Date 27th July, 2018.

Click Here for More Information

Note

Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted.

Only short-listed applicants will be notified and given an examination number which permits them to take examinations.

Successful candidates from the examinations will be invited for admission.

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)