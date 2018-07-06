Man With 5 Law Degrees, Shares His Poor Sec. School Result; Cautions Parents

Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, a Nigerian lawyer, has called on Nigerian parents not to allow their children get defined by the grades they obtain while in school.

Jake shared the photo above of his secondary school result in which he failed 9 subjects, including Maths and English Language, and despite the poor grades, has turned out to be a fine lawyer with five law degrees.Read what he wrote;

“Dear parent, this was me at 12 years old. I failed 9 out of 15 subjects (including Maths and English) from a public school.

This result from 18 years ago didn’t define me then; and it obviously didn’t determine how I turned out. School isn’t a competition, it is a place for learning, play and growth. There’s more to life than an estimation of one’s academic performance. If you ask me: your child’s result should be taken as a receipt that you paid school fees, finish.

I am 30 years old now and I have bagged 5 university degrees in law from several Ivy League schools. This as well, should never matter! Life is not by the “where” and “what” you’ve done for yourself but by who you are and how it affects others.

