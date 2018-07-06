Facebook To Start Cristiano Ronaldo Reality TV Series – See Details

Facebook has opened talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about creating a reality TV series for the Portuguese star. The series will be ‘their biggest original’ to date and will be a 13-episode reality TV show on their social media platform.

According to Variety, CAA is packaging the series to be produced by Matador Content and Religion of Sports.Ronaldo will be paid around $10 million for the show broadcast on Facebook Watch, a hub for TV-style content.

Ronaldo currently is the athlete with the most following on Facebook with over 120 million on his official page and 133 million on Instagram. He is also among the notable celebrity athletes of this generation.

The Real Madrid and five times Ballon D’or winner is currently heavily linked with Juventus with reports stating that he has passed medicals and his number 7 jersey already getting printed.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)