Access Bank Begins Referral Program for Corporate Accounts

Access bank Nigeria plc begins referral program for corporate accounts – Nigeria’s tier one lender, Access bank Nigeria Plc has launched a referral program for corporate accounts which will enable existing customers to earn points for each corporate client referred.In a mail sent to customers on the referral program termed “A R.E.A.L TREAT FOR YOU”, the bank said customers can Earn 2,000 R.E.A.L points when they refer a corporate client to Access Bank.

To redeem R.E.A.L points customers are directed to Dial *901*9#, Enter existing customer’s account number and the new customer’s account number.

“The more companies you refer the more points you get”, the bank said.

The points can be redeemed through bank alert charges, bank statements, check book requests, token request, and reference letters.

