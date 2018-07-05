Princeton Arts Fellowships For Early Career Artist(e)s – USA 2018

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, David E. Kelley Society of Fellows in the Arts, and the Maurice R. Greenberg Scholarship Fund is offering the Princeton Arts Fellowships to International students whose achievements have been recognized as demonstrating extraordinary promise in any area of artistic practice and teaching.Applicants should be early career composers, conductors, musicians, choreographers, visual artists, filmmakers, poets, novelists, playwrights, designers, directors and performance artists–this list is not meant to be exhaustive–who would find it beneficial to spend two years teaching and working in an artistically vibrant university community.

Application Deadline: 18th September 2018

Eligible Countries: All

Type: Fellowships

Value Of Scholarships: An $81,000 a year stipend is provided

Eligibility:

Applicants should be early career composers, conductors, musicians, choreographers, visual artists, filmmakers, poets, novelists, playwrights, designers, directors and performance artists

One need not be a U.S. citizen to apply.

Holders of Ph.D. degrees from Princeton are not eligible to apply.

How To Apply: All applicants must submit a resume or curriculum vitae, a personal statement of 500 words about how you would hope to use the two years of the fellowship at this moment in your career, and contact information for three references. Email lca-fellowships@princeton.edu.

In addition, work samples are requested to be submitted online (i.e., writing sample, images of your work, video links to performances, etc.)

Visit The Official Website For More Information

