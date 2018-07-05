Nokia 5.1 Specification and Price

You might have seen the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 3.1 but they are not the only one getting the ‘.1’ moniker. The upgrade to the former Nokia 5 comes in the same fashion and it is called the Nokia 5.1. Not minding the naming, the new smartphone has received a marked upgrade in terms of hardware, design, display and camera too. However, it is still a budget offering with the spec sheet despite the improvements which is not up to flagship standard.Where to Buy Nokia 5.1

Nokia 5.1 Key Specs and Features

5.5-inch, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 2160 x 1080 pixels (439 ppi

Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 CPU and 2GB/3GB RAM

16GB/32GB built-in storage space, up to 256GB with a memory card

4G LTE

Fingerprint sensor (rear

2, 970mAh non removable Li-Ion battery

Nokia 5.1

Design and Display

Although not premium flagship grade, the Nokia 5.1 has a nice finish and instead of the plastic build in the former it has a metallic build. It is also commendable that the smartphone has the trendy 18:9 aspect ratio and an exquisite craftsmanship. You d also be surprised at how many time Nokia is pasted on the smartphone and that is 3 times which is a bit unwarranted.

You would find that things are now better in the area of visuals compared to the former Nokia 5. The screen is 0.3-inch bigger, up to 5.5-inch in size and comes with 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 429 PPI. You also find that almost all the bezels at the side are absent but prominent at the top and bottom area of the display.

Battery and Camera

If you are in search of a smartphone with large battery capacity, I would advise you look somewhere else. The Nokia 5.1 only comes with a 2, 970mAh battery which is just a mediocre capacity by all standard. It also charges through MicroUSB 2.0 instead of the latest USB Type-C option.

In the area of optics, the Nokia smartphone has a competent camera in place at least a better one. Not signing off with the reigning dual camera seen in most recent phones, the smartphone has a single 16MP camera at the back and an 8MP option up front.

Hardware and Software

For powering task on the smartphone, the Nokia 5.1 provides you with a budget MediaTek chipset. This comes with eight cores and handles things quite well, although, few lags might be found from time to time. You’ve got a Mali-T860 MP2 GPU in play to making sure your gaming goes well.

The rest of the details captures a 2GB internal memory as well as another having 3GB RAM both having 16GB and 32GB storage space built-in respectively. If need be, this can be expanded up to 256GB using an SD card in place of one of the SIM. There is a clean Android 8.1 OS otherwise known as Android One.

Nokia 5.1 Pricing and Availability

The smartphone has gone on sale already and can be purchased from retail stores or online platforms for about 80, 000 Naira.

Nokia 5.1 Specs

Here are a few specs of the Nokia 5.1:

General Features

Platform: Android 8.1 Oreo

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio P18

GPU: –

Memory: 2GB/3GB RAM

Colours: Copper, Tempered Blue, Black

Dimension: 151.1 x 70.7 x 8.2 mm

Weight: –

SIM Type: Nano sim

SIM Count: Dual sim

Display

Display: 5.5-inch, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 1080 x 2160 pixels (439 ppi)

Screen Protection: –

Camera

Rear Camera: 16MP camera, 1080p [email protected]

Rear Camera Features: Autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama

Front Camera: 8MP camera, 720p [email protected]

Storage

Built-in Storage: 16GB/32GB

Memory Card Support: Yes, up to 256GB

Bundled Cloud Storage: –

Network Support

2G GSM: Yes

2G CDMA 1X: –

3G WCDMA: Yes

3G CDMA EVDO: –

4G LTE: LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300)

Internet & Connectivity

GPRS: Yes

EDGE: Yes

3G/WCDMA/HSPA: Yes

HSPA+: Yes, 42.2/5.76Mbps

CDMA EVDO: –

4G LTE: LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct

Wi-Fi Hotspot: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes, v4.2, A2DP, LE

NFC: –

Infrared Blaster: –

USB Port: MicroUSB 2.0

Messaging

SMS/MMS: Yes

Instant Messaging: Yes

Push Emails: Yes

Email Protocol: –

Entertainment

Music Player: MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player

Video Player: MP4/H.264 player

FM Radio: Yes

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm Jack: Yes

Navigation

Navigation: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Maps: Yes

Sensors & Control

Digital Compass: Yes/li>

Accelerometer: Yes

Proximity Sensor: Yes

Light Sensor: Yes

Barometer: –

SpO2: –

Pedometer: –

Heart Rate Monitor: –

Gyroscope: –

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, (rear)

Iris Scanner: –

Face Unlock: Yes

Intelligent Digital Assistant: –

Motion Sensing / Gesture Control: –

Voice Control: –

Other Features

Video Streaming: Yes

Active Noise Cancellation: Yes

Wireless Charging: –

Built-in Mobile Payment: –

Water Resistant: –

Dust Resistant: –

Image Editor: Yes

Video Editor: Yes

Document Viewer: Yes

Document Editor: Yes

Battery

Battery: 2, 970mAh non removable Li-Ion battery

Talktime: –

Standby Time: –

Fast Charging: –

