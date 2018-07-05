Deutsches Museum Scholar-in-Residence Scholarship Program – Germany 2018
The Deutsches Museum in Munich is offering Scholar-in-Residence Scholarship Program to International students who are willing to pursue a Research program in Germany.
This program will be offered to research scholars interested in working for six or 12 months on projects involving the museum`s vast and heterogeneous collections.Application Deadline: October 12th 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Research
Value Of Scholarships: Pre-doctoral stipends: € 7,500 (six months) / € 15,000 (full year). Post-doctoral stipends: € 15,000 (six months) / € 30,000 (full year).
Eligibility:
- Scholars must have at least one degree
- Scholars should be able to read German
- Scholarship must be citizens of any nationality
How To Apply: Kindly send the following and this includes:
- curriculum vitae
- project description (3 to 5 pages)
- two confidential references (can be sent directly by the referees)
to the following address:
Andrea Walther
Coordinator of the Research Institute
Deutsches Museum
80306 Munich
Tel.: 00 49 (0) 89 2179-280
Fax: 00 49 (0) 89 2179-239
E-Mail: a.walther@deutsches-museum.de
Visit The Official Website For More Information
