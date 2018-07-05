Deutsches Museum Scholar-in-Residence Scholarship Program – Germany 2018

The Deutsches Museum in Munich is offering Scholar-in-Residence Scholarship Program to International students who are willing to pursue a Research program in Germany.

This program will be offered to research scholars interested in working for six or 12 months on projects involving the museum`s vast and heterogeneous collections.Application Deadline: October 12th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Research

Value Of Scholarships: Pre-doctoral stipends: € 7,500 (six months) / € 15,000 (full year). Post-doctoral stipends: € 15,000 (six months) / € 30,000 (full year).

Eligibility:

  • Scholars must have at least one degree
  • Scholars should be able to read German
  • Scholarship must be citizens of any nationality

How To Apply: Kindly send the following and this includes:

  • curriculum vitae
  • project description (3 to 5 pages)
  • two confidential references (can be sent directly by the referees)

to the following address:

Andrea Walther
Coordinator of the Research Institute
Deutsches Museum
80306 Munich
Tel.: 00 49 (0) 89 2179-280
Fax: 00 49 (0) 89 2179-239
E-Mail: a.walther@deutsches-museum.de

Visit The Official Website For More Information

