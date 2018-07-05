Deutsches Museum Scholar-in-Residence Scholarship Program – Germany 2018

The Deutsches Museum in Munich is offering Scholar-in-Residence Scholarship Program to International students who are willing to pursue a Research program in Germany.

This program will be offered to research scholars interested in working for six or 12 months on projects involving the museum`s vast and heterogeneous collections.Application Deadline: October 12th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Research

Value Of Scholarships: Pre-doctoral stipends: € 7,500 (six months) / € 15,000 (full year). Post-doctoral stipends: € 15,000 (six months) / € 30,000 (full year).

School Of Business & Economics Scholarships At Maastricht University, Netherlands – 2018

Eligibility:

Scholars must have at least one degree

Scholars should be able to read German

Scholarship must be citizens of any nationality

How To Apply: Kindly send the following and this includes:

completed application form (pdf-file, 20 kB or rtf-file 60 kB)

curriculum vitae

project description (3 to 5 pages)

two confidential references (can be sent directly by the referees)

to the following address:

Andrea Walther

Coordinator of the Research Institute

Deutsches Museum

80306 Munich

Tel.: 00 49 (0) 89 2179-280

Fax: 00 49 (0) 89 2179-239

E-Mail: a.walther@deutsches-museum.de

Also Apply: 100% Emerging Global Leader Scholarships At American University, USA – 2018

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)