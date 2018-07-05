Checkout Best Editing Video Software For Your PC

Friend searching for Best Editing Video Software For Your PC? See Tips below

Editing a video on your Personal Computer has become very easy and as simple as dragging and dropping. This is because many of the features that used to come only with high-end software are now available in even the most basic programs. So, there is so many editing video software you can choose from. Jumia, the online shop you can trust, identify some of them.

VirtualDub

VirtualDub is effective for cleaning and trimming any videos. The software is capable of changing the original audio of the video, cutting and splitting videos and extending the number of formats to work with. It is mostly best at processing Audio Video Interleave (AVI) files but it does not have the advanced editing capabilities like most software.AVS Video Editor

This software is very simple to use and customize. Users need to only drag and drop the desired effect into any spot on the video. AVS supports multiple formats, such as HD, MPEG, AVI, WMV, QuickTime, Adobe Flash and mobile video among others.

Avidemux

Avidemux is another free video editor for Windows that can perform all kinds of edits. It is easy to use and can import and export audio from and to video, cut, delete and crop parts of videos, add subtitles and visual and audio effects. In addition, it provides all the most needed features for video editing.

VideoPad

This is a video editing software program for both Windows and Mac. It’s free for non-commercial use. It supports drag-and-drop, effects, transitions, 3D video editing, text and caption overlay, video stabilization, easy narration, free built-in sound effects, and colour control. You can upload the video directly to Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)