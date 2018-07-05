2018 SAAO Prize Scholarship For South African Students – Apply Here

The SAAO Prize Scholarship is an awarded scholarship offered to a top South African student to work on a PhD project supervised by researchers at the SAAO.

The scholarship will cover tuition and a generous stipend for living expenses. Additional support for conference travel and equipment will be provided.Application Deadline: 3rd August 2018

Eligible Countries: South Africa

Type: PhD

Eligibility: The scholarship is currently open to South African citizens who hold, or are studying towards, an MSc degree in physics, astrophysics, or a closely related area (ideally with some astronomy background), and must be ready to register for a PhD at the start of the 2019 academic year.

Mujtamaee Scholarship At Jumeira University, UAE 2018

How To Apply: Send your CV, motivation, academic transcript to scholarship@saao.ac.za and arrange for 2 reference letters to be sent to the same address by the closing date.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)