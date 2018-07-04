WAEC Releases 2018 WASSCE Results: See How To Check Yours

This is to inform the general public and especially, candidates that participated in the 2018 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for School Candidates that their results are now available online.

2018 WAEC SSCE Results have been successfully uploaded online and it is accessible from the WAEC official result checking website. Candidates need to purchase the WAEC result checker which cost N500 (Five hundred Naira only) from authorized dealers or any WAEC office nearest to them to be able to access their results.HOW TO CHECK WAEC SSCE RESULT ONLINE – 2018 MAY/JUNE.

– Go to WAEC result checking portal www.waecdirect.org

– Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

– Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2018

– Select the Type of Examination i.e. SCHOOL CANDIDATE RESULT

– Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.

– Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card

– Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up

HOW TO CHECK 2018 WAEC SSCE MAY/JUNE RESULT VIA SMS.

In case you want to check your 2018 WAEC SSCE result via SMS, use the shortcode format below:

– WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear To short-code 32327 (MTN, Airtel & Glo subscribers)

– For example -: WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2013

– Note: Ensure you adhere strictly to the format above. There should be no space in the message.

– Wait for your result to be delivered to your phone via SMS. (SMS Cost N30 Only)

