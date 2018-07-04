See 2018 List Of The Cheapest Private Universities In Nigeria

We feature for you today a list of the cheapest universities in Nigeria as of year 2018. And by ‘cheap’ we mean universities with school fees around or lesser than 500,000 naira.

A 500k school fees for a private university in Nigeria right now is actually cheap considering what others are currently saying. So let’s go through this together.Checkout List Of The Cheapest Private Universities In Nigeria Below.

With what we have collected As of 2018 the below universities are the 10 cheapest private universities in Nigeria that are accredited by NUC.

1. ODUDUWA UNIVERSITY, ILE IFE: N200,000+

Courses: Quantity Surveying Department, Estate Management, Architecture, Mathematics, Finance, Banking, Political Science, Public Administration, International Relations, Economics, Business Administration, Accounting.

Tuition Fee: N 160,000

Hospital: N 8,000

Library: N 2,000

Total: 170,000

2. OBONG UNIVERSITY, OBONG NTAK : N180,000 TO 200,000

Upon reading of this information, you would be clear about the following;

Obong University school fees for New students 2018/19 Academic session

Tuition (Faculty of Management and Social Sciences) N180,000.00

Accommodation fee: N60,000.00

3. RHEMA UNIVERSITY, ABA, : N313,000 TO N325,000

Upon digesting the contents of this post, readers ought to be clear about the following information:

Rhema University school fees for new students 2018/2019 Academic session

BANKING & FINANCE 452,000.00

ECONOMICS 452,000.00

MASS COMMUNICATION 464,000.00

POL.SCI/PUB. ADMIN 452,000.00

APPLIED BIOLOGY 464,000.00

BIOCHEMISTRY 464,000.00

COMPUTER SCIENCE 464,000.00

MICROBIOLOGY 464,000.00

4. ADELEKE UNIVERSITY, EDE: N350,000

The management of the Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State has released the new amount payable as schools fees by undergraduates of the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The real tuition/school fees of Adeleke University.

5. CRAWFORD UNIVERSITY, IGBESA: N480,000 TO N490,000

491,000 Naira – this is the tuition fee to pay at CONAS (the college of applied and natural sciences)

Courses: Finance, Banking and Accounting, Social Sciences, Management, Administration, Economics, Mass Communication, International Relations, Political Science.

6. JOSEPH AYO BABALOLA UNIVERSITY, IKEJI-ARAKEJI: N400,000 – 450,000

All newly admitted students of JABU are advised to pay their tuition fees for 2018/2019 academic session early to the designated banks as approved by the school management.

Lodging fees is 50,000 for all courses.

Tuition is 340,000 for Science based courses and 300,000 for others

7. AJAYI CROWTHER UNIVERSITY, ABEOKUTA: N450,000 – 500,000

Ajayi Crowther University school fees can be paid in installments, see the info below for details.

School Fees Per Annum (Tuition & Related Fees) 428,400

8. LEAD CITY UNIVERSITY, IBADAN: N400,000 – 600,000

Here are Lead City University School fees for 2017-2018

Social Sciences 1 (Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Politics and International Relations, Public Administration) – Tuition fee is 490,000 Naira.

Social Science 2 (Entrepreneurship, Banking, Finance) – Tuition fee is 325,000 Naira.

Social Science 3 (Sociology, Psychology, Marketing) – Tuition fee is 210,000 Naira.

Department of Mass Communication and Media Technology – Tuition fee is 510,000 Naira.

FACTS AND NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE YOU MAY WANT TO KNOW ABOUT PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

Although, private universities have gone a long way in reducing the number of students seeking admission into Nigerian universities, below are common issues associated with these private Nigerian Universities.

1. They are mostly expensive as they charge from N100,000 and above.

2. They have approval issues with the NUC because of low population

3. Students churned out of these schools are hardly recognized by NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) and might not be mobilized for the compulsory national one year service.

Please note that these list of cheapest universities in Nigeria tuition fees can be subject to change due to the dwindling economy of the country.

