Samsung Targets Nigeria’s Middle Class with Release of New Devices

Samsung has launched the latest additions to its Galaxy J family, Galaxy J4 and J6, its mid-range smartphone series as well as the Galaxy A6+ in its high-end category, in Nigeria.

According to Jingak Chung, managing director of Samsung Electronics West Africa, ‘the Galaxy J series smartphones blend materials with the most advanced Samsung technology. They have bright and vivid cameras, setting a new industry standard for design, craftsmanship and performance for smartphones in the mid-range category, and redefining the company’s signature Galaxy J series.’

Olumide Ojo, business leader, Information Technology and Mobile (IM) for Samsung Electronics West Africa, described the Galaxy J4, J6, and A6+ as a testament to Samsung’s leadership and innovation in the smartphone market and its commitment to developing best-in-class products to meet the ever-changing needs of its consumers.

‘With the introduction of the Galaxy J4 and J6, we took the consumer feedback on our preceding Galaxy J models and made thoughtful and impactful improvements offering consumers a seamless convergence of style and performance for their everyday lifestyles. Both devices come with 32GB internal storage space; they are powered by 3000mAh battery, and run on the latest Android operating system – Android Oreo. With the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) feature, users can surf the internet longer whilst saving data, helping them stay connected for longer periods,’ Ojo said.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 features an infinity display rear fingerprint sensor and both the J4 and J6 devices are imbued with Samsung’s legacy for high-performing cameras with an advanced camera system that generates brighter and clearer images. Whilst the 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras on both Galaxy J4 and J6 enables users take amazing photos; the front-facing 5-megapixel camera on J4 and 8-megapixel on J6 let you take more stunning selfies.

With dual messenger features, users can separate their work messages and personal chats with ease. Users can now connect to two different chat accounts on their favorite messenger apps. It’s easy to install and manage the second account from the settings menu. Samsung Galaxy J4, J6, and A6+ are designed to make consumer experience more enjoyable and productive. In addition, all the devices come with advanced security features, including Samsung Find My Mobile, a feature that allows users to remotely track and control their smartphones, especially in the event of theft or loss.

The devices were formally unveiled in Lagos, Nigeria on 26 June, 2018 and are available in black, lavender, and purple colours whilst the Galaxy A6+ is available in black and gold at Samsung partner stores nationwide.

