Davido Wants More Security Measures Of Iphones After Chioma Accessed His Phone

Days after singer, Chidinma advised ladies not to go through their fine boyfriends’ phones, Davido has accused his girlfriend, Chioma of ”unlawful entry of his Iphone”.

In a witty video shared on his Instastory, Davido suggested that ”electric shocker” be added as security measures on iphones in order to stop inquisitive girlfriends from accessing their boyfriends’ phones without permission.

Watch the video below:-

