Check Out List of Top American Tech Companies Founded by Immigrants.

As president Trump of the United States of America continues his onslaught against immigrants, rolling out tough policies all in a bid to discourage hard working immigrants from entering the country it’s important for him to be reminded that almost all the biggest and richest tech companies in America were founded by immigrants.

He should however think of how it would have been if previous presidents had stopped the parents of this founders from entering the United States. It is worthy to note that most of these people came into the United States as poor people but today, they and their children helped built the US to what it become today. I have compiled a list of all the major tech companies whose founders are not originally from the United States but were immigrants from other countries.

These companies would not have existed in the United States without immigrants. These founders have called on the US to keep it’s doors wide open to immigrants. Maybe Trump should see this list and have a rethink.

1. Amazon : Founder Jeff Bezos whose father Mike Bezos was a Cuban immigrant. Today he’s the world’s richest man.

2. Apple : Founder Steve Jobs’s biological father is Abdulfattah Jandali, grew up in Syria and studied in Lebanon before moving to U.S.

3. Google: Co-founder Sergey Brin was Born in Russia but moved to Maryland. He is already joining other immigrants to protest against Trump policy.

4. Facebook: Founder Mark Zuckerberg’s grand parents are from Poland and Germany, his wife’s parents were refugees from China and Vietnam.

5. Facebook: Co-founder Eduardo Saverin is originally from Brazil. He’s also an immigrant

6. Uber: CEO Dara Khosrowshani is an Iranian immigrant who came to the US at the age of 9.

7. Tesla/SpaceX : Founder Elon Musk is an ILLEGAL immigrant born in South Africa. He’s also the co-founder of PayPal and has employed thousands of Americans.

8. Whatsapp: Founder Jan Koum is an Ukrainian immigrant who moved to the US with his mother at the age of 16. He later sold whatsapp to Zukerberg for a jaw-dropping, earth-quaking, rib-cracking amount of $19 billion.

9. Instagram: Co-Founder Mike Krieger is a Brazilian software engineer born in Sao Paulo who moved to California in 2004. He also sold Instagram to Zukerberg 18 months after its launch for $1 billion: $300 million in cash, the rest in Facebook stock.

10. YouTube: Steve Chen was born and raised in Taiwan, he later immigrated with his family to the US at the age of 15. YouTube later bought YouTube for $ 1.64 billion in stock.

11. Ebay: Pierre Omdiyar is an immigrant whose parents are from Iran. He founded eBay in 1995 and today he is the chairman and board member of the company.

12. SanDisk: Sanjay Mehrotra is the founder of the memory storage company. He is from India.

13. PayPal: Max Levchin is fromUkrain and he co-founded Paypal with another immigrant Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

14. Intel: Andrew Grove is a Hungarian-born survivor who escaped from Hungary and moved to the US at the age of 20. He’s the founder of Intel.

15. Yahoo: Yes ! Jerry Yang, The founder of Yahoo is actually from Taiwan. The company has suffered a lot of misfortune in recent years but that doesn’t mean we should throw him away. He deserves some accolades.

16. Qualcomm: Andrew Viterbi is an Italian born inventor and electrical engineer. All the big smartphone makers in the world including Samsung uses Qualcomms’s powerful chips.

