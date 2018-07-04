Branch Manager Job at Stanbic IBTC Bank – Apply Now

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.Branch Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 – 7 years

LocationAbia

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial Banking

Job ID: 33315

Location: Ariaria, Abia

Job Sector: Banking

Job Purpose

To drive execution of branch sales plans and to collaborate with the Head, Service Support (HSS) in ensuring that all customers receive a consistently high quality service in a Model C branch.

To manage available resources (sales staff, systems, processes) and ensure that a strong customer-focused service culture becomes entrenched in a branch.

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Customer service:

Manages the branch resources to ensure delivery and maintenance of customer service standards at all times and at every service outlet within the branch, by putting the right people in the right places and also by enabling their self- development (coaching and training) for improved service delivery.

Monitors customers’ complaints through the customer query register identifying the root causes and addressing them at source to prevent recurrence.

Manages and oversees the provision of appropriate products and services via the most suitable channel to ensure that customer needs are met.

Identifies opportunities to migrate customers to more appropriate, cost effective channels.

Drives the use of 5 star process by all members of staff who are constantly in contact with the customers e.g. CIC, Tellers, Customer Service Consultants Customer Consults, Business Bankers and the Receptionist.

Drives adherence to good housekeeping by all the staff.

Ensure that the branch premises, furniture, fittings and operating systems are well maintained and that they are at all times user friendly to both Staff and its Customers.

Sales management:

Develops and implements branch sales strategy reflective of the local market conditions to ensure that the branch’s sales targets are met. This includes coaching staff on product knowledge, cross selling and keeping up to date with changes and developments in the local market/area to drive optimal achievement sales opportunities.

Co-ordinates cross selling opportunities with other business departments like CIB, VAF and Business Banking for possible personal market businesses/ opportunities.

Conducts daily meetings with the sales team (Relationship Managers) and carry out reviews on the previous day and jointly plan for the week ahead.

Drives multi-channel utilisation and servicing to optimise sales opportunities.

Risk management:

Drives and manages a culture that emphasises and demonstrates the importance of internal control to all staff to ensure that staff adheres to the Bank’s routine at all times by making them aware of the Bank’s best practice systems, processes and procedures.

Ensures availability of the GRG on each member of staff terminal and use of the same by all staff.

Manages use of the routine checklist for effective routine control and ensure that laid down instructions are adhered to by all the departments.

Oversees and manages maintenance of an effective control structure with control activities defined at each level and that duties are appropriately segregated.

Monitors internal controls to ensure their adequacy and effectiveness and where necessary recommend amendments to address uncontrolled risks as identified.

Ensures that all routine controls relating to new business (i.e. KYC and relative mandates) are applied effectively.

Financial management:

Ensures that all aspects of revenue collection and operational expenditure are actively monitored and that they are in line with the operating budget.

Drives and manages the net profitability of the branch; ensure effective management of revenue collection and expenditure control

Monitors actual figures in the Trial Balance and Profit and Loss against budget and / or against past months’ performance and investigate undue variations.

Drives the growth of deposits, loans and overdrafts to increase profitability of the branch.

People management:

Responsible for inspiring, motivating, leading and managing the team.

Responsible for the recruitment, development and retention of relevant skills in order to meet the business needs.

Ensures the effective selection of staff by matching the skills and competencies to the requirements of the job.

Ensures skills assessments and competency-based training takes place as and when required.

Builds organisational capabilities through evaluating likely future requirements and ensuring that individuals are provided with the best possible development opportunities in line with these.

Creates an environment in which learning and development are emphasised and valued.

Takes personal responsibility for coaching and mentoring others.

Effectively delegates authority and responsibility, in line with business objectives, to ensure the empowerment, motivation and effectiveness of all direct and indirect reports.

Promotes a culture where the values of the Bank are seen to be ‘alive’

Preferred Qualification and Experience

First degree and an additional professional qualification

5-7 Years branch banking experience in Bank Branches with exposure to all areas under control. Experience in managing a diverse range of people and activities is essential

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

Written Communication-Applies concepts without requiring supervision, able to provide technical guidance when required

Customer Acceptance and Review-The ability to assess if the client qualifies to receive the services applied for based on established parameters and criteria.

Client Knowledge-Knowledge of the bank’s clients, their names, requirements, history of relationship and key relationship issues.

Managerial Budgeting-The ability to plan the work unit budget and manage income and expenditure, through responsible implementation of policies, practices and decisions.

Coaching and Mentoring-The knowledge and skills required to direct, instruct, and train an employee/s with the aim to fulfil a goal, in order to develop specific skill/s in an enthusiastic, motivating manner.

Operational Planning-The ability to translate the organisation’s vision and long term goals into medium and short term deliverables.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Stanbic IBTC career website on careers.peopleclick.eu.com to apply

