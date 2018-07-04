AMCON Sets to Publish Names of Debtors

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has expressed its readiness to publish in widely read daily newspapers, specific and detailed list of all erring debtors and directors where applicable, that have failed to reach or refused to reach settlement resolution with the corporation.

The corporation stated that there would be no more room for negotiation with its debtors, noting that the corporation is set for a new stage.This new stage according to AMCON would involve complete take-over of the assets of its chronic debtors.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AMCON, Mr. Ahmed Kuru, who disclosed yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said the N5.4 trillion debt owed the corporation had lingered for too long.

He also disclosed that going forward, in cases where the registered assets of a company that is indebted to the corporation was not enough to clear their obligation, AMCON would go after the directors and their private companies.

Kuru, said AMCON had gotten tired of obligors (debtors), coming to its office and telling lies about wanting to embark on a staggered payment which they ended up never complying.

He said most part of the N5.4 trillion had been with the banks for five years before AMCON bought over the bad loans, adding that after seven years of the companies’ operations, the obligors were yet to pay.

“Resolutions through staggered plans have never worked. Let us not forget that before those loans were transferred to AMCON they have been with the banks for over five years.

“Now, AMCON is almost seven years, so the facility has been running bad for 12 years. It is not easy to recover those kinds of facilities.

“So now we have changed our strategy from sitting down and drinking tea and the obligors telling us lies and we pretend that we don’t know you are telling us lies.

“There is no more time for lies because we have a sunset period. So now our focus is on recovery. We do not want to hear anything, you cannot come and tell me you are going to pay me in the next six years, I do not have that time.

“If you cannot pay me the money now then give me my assets because the assets belong to AMCON so that we can sell it.”

He said as part of the new strategy of AMCON, directors of companies would now be sought after so that they would be forced to take part in repaying the loans.

