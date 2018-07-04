Amazon Shoppers Warned about Scammers Hacking Accounts to Make Fake Orders

AMAZON shoppers are being warned about a scam where fraudsters hack into accounts and order items without the customers knowledge.

FIRSTLY, remember that if something seems too good to be true, it normally is.

Check brands are “verifed” on Facebook and Twitter pages – this means the company will have a blue tick on their profile.Look for grammatical and spelling errors; fraudsters are notoriously bad at writing proper English. If you receive a message from a “friend” informing you of a freebie, consider whether it’s written in your friend’s normal style.

If you’re invited to click on an URL, hover over the link to see the address it will take you to – does it look genuine?

To be on the really safe side, don’t click on unsolicited links in messages, even if they appear to come from a trusted contact.

Be careful when opening email attachments too. Fraudsters are increasingly attaching files, usually PDFs or spreadsheets, which contain dangerous malware.

If you receive a suspicious message then report it to the company, block the sender and delete it.

The retail giant says shoppers should be way of emails that appear to come from Amazon but could be used to steal personal details.

The retail giant is warning about the scam

This could allow fraudsters to access accounts and place bogus orders.

They often intercept the goods before they reach the intended address, making it hard for Amazon to track down the offenders.

An elderly couple from Plymouth lost almost to £200 to scammers and struggled to get a refund from Amazon or their bank, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s not the first time that we’ve warned about this type of scam.

How to protect yourself from scams

In March last year we wrote about how one customer has £160 worth of gift cards stolen and £112 worth of items fraudulently ordered from his account.

He also discovered that an Amazon Prime subscription – costing £79 a year – had been taken out in his name.

In this case they were able to get a refund from Amazon, plus compensation.

The emails, which looks like genuine ones from Amazon, tricks customers into thinking there is a problem processing their order or asks them to log in to change details on their account.It then asks you to click on a link and confirm your account details. The phishing scam then collects up your personal information – giving fraudsters access to your personal and financial information.

Scammers then use your details to access your account.

The best way to ensure that you do not respond to a false or phishing email is to always go directly to your account on Amazon to review or make any changes to your orders or your account.

Action Fraud has previously warned abut a string of complaints from people who’ve also been conned by fake Amazon emails.

A spokesperson from Amazon said: “From time to time, customers may receive e-mails appearing to come from Amazon, which are actually false e-mails, sometimes called ‘spoof e-mails’ or ‘phishing e-mails’.

“These can look similar to real Amazon e-mails but often direct the recipient to a false website where they might be asked to provide account information such as their e-mail address and password combination.

“We would ask any customer who believes that they have received a false or phishing email to alert us via our stop-spoofing@amazon.com e-mail address.” Read more at Source

