9mobile Launches 9pay To Allows Customers Pay for Online Services and Buy Airtime

One important thing every customer hold dear to their heart is a new, innovative, convenient and easier way or method to purchase valuable things online. New 9mobile 9pay service has come to make that possible, and to serve as an alternative to your bank account.

As the world revolves, technology gets advanced. You can fund or send money from your bank account to your 9mobile 9pay account and this will easily help you perform these tasks:Buy airtime or mobile data from all networks in Nigeria.

Easily send money to other bank accounts and phone numbers.

Pay electricity bills, DSTV/GOTV and starttimes bills, buy data from Smiles 4G LTE network and other utilities bills like NEPA bills.

Easily pay money for online stuffs, movie tickets, hotels, travels, insurance, airtime, bet and lottery, school payments, and online stores.

Basically, it works by pouring at least N20,000 to your 9pay mobile account from your bank, and then perform other transactions easily. Maximum amount the 9mobile 9pay account can hold is N250,000. Oh! It doesn’t exceed that digits.

Looking at the benefits, imagine yourself buying data bundles or airtime and paying utilities bills at the comfort of your home without hassle. You could obviously see the less stress, right? Voila! Payment works automatically. 9mobile 9pay actually did that.

How to open account or join the 9mobile 9pay mobile service

STEP 1: To register an account, dial *500# from your 9mobile or go to their website via 9pay.com.ng to register a new 9pay account by inputting your First name, Last name, phone number, and your preferred 4-digit pin.

9pay account creation

STEP 2: To find your 9pay account, select fund account menu on the dashboard, enter the amount you will like to put in your 9pay account. Enter your card details and you are ready to start sending and receiving funds and making payments.

STEP 3: To pay for utilities or transfer to others, just pick any payment item and pay from your 9pay account.

In conclusion, this a new innovative and developed system to ease our hassle. This 9pay system was possible by the collaboration of 9mobile – a telecom company, and Bango – the leading mobile payments company.

