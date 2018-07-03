Signal Alliance Limited Job Vacancy : Artificial Intelligence Solution Developer

Signal Alliance is a diversified technology company with over 20 years’ experience in the Nigerian technology and business landscape, starting out first as an IT networking company in 1996, before quickly evolving into IT systems integrator.

Job Title: Artificial Intelligence Solution DeveloperJob Description

Have Hands on experience on Chatbot using Microsoft Bot Framework, API.AI or Watson, Nodejs dialog flow, postgres database and some Facebook integration plug ins.

Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic.

Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code

Develop Hybrid Mobile native and mobile web Applications (Angular/Ionic, React Native, HTML/CSS, JS, Cordova)

Very good understanding of Object Orientation principles, design patterns and analytical thinking.

