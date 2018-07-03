Nigerians React To Mikel Obi Playing Argentina Despite Hearing His Dad’s Kidnap

Mikel Obi is currently Melting the Hearts of Nigerians after proving his Loyalty to the country countless times, Remember his father was released yesterday weeks after being kidnapped…

READ : University Of British Columbia Achievement Scholarship 2018 – Apply Now

Ok, Now the Footballer has opened up about how he found out the incident, In a statement he said he learnt about it Just few hours to the Match between the Super Eagles and Argentina..He was really Broken, But still went on to fight for his country.

Though we lost the Match, But Nigerians have been carried over with his gestures..

See reactions trailing twitter below!

(Visited 8 times, 9 visits today)