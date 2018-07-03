Mayconcept Solutions Job Vacancy : Web Developer – Apply Now

Mayconcept Solutions is a leading Digital Marketing Firm that has set up itself in the region of building online arrangements that drives business achievement and development.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Web Developer

Job Description

This role is responsible for designing, coding, modifying and managing websites, from layout to function and according to a client’s specifications. Strive to create visually appealing sites that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

Requirements

Candidate must have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards.

Deep expertise and hands-on experience with Web Applications and programming languages such as PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, MYSQL, Bootstrap Framework and API’s.

Deep functional knowledge or hands-on design experience with Web Services is needed to be successful in this position.

Strong grasp of security principles and how they apply to E-Commerce applications.

Skills and Qualifications:

PHP, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML, HTML5, CSS, CSS3, Web Programming Skills, E-Commerce, cross-browser compatibility, Web User Interface Design (UI), Security Principles and API’s.

Knowledge of WordPress is an added advantage.

He/She must also:

Possess skills in software programming and graphics

Have creativity and imagination

Be adaptable and able to pick up new techniques

Have good interpersonal and communication skills

Keep up to date with advances in computer technology and how this affects the business environment.

Salary Range

N50,000 – N70,000.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s in PDF Format to: hr@mayconceptsolutions.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail. Note: Applicants must be Lagos residents only, mainland preferably.

