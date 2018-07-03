Mayconcept Solutions Job Vacancy : Content Development Intern -Apply Now

Mayconcept Solutions is a leading Digital Marketing Firm that has set up itself in the region of building online arrangements that drives business achievement and development.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Content Development InternDetails

In our tightly-knit team, we want someone who can be thoughtful and strategic about building brands.

This position will be a mix between:

Researching new ideas and creating content for websites and blog

Managing public-facing outlets including social media, emails and other communication channels

Developing company branding and voice

Requirements

We’re looking for candidates who have:

Proven writing and communication skills

An interest in publishing, marketing, and technology

Experience in developing content (whether for a company, school, newspaper, blog etc.).

Monthly Allowance

N20,000.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s in PDF Format to: hr@mayconceptsolutions.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail. Note: Applicants must be Lagos residents only, mainland preferably.

