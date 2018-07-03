Mayconcept Solutions Job Vacancy : Content Development Intern -Apply Now
Mayconcept Solutions is a leading Digital Marketing Firm that has set up itself in the region of building online arrangements that drives business achievement and development.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Content Development InternDetails
In our tightly-knit team, we want someone who can be thoughtful and strategic about building brands.
This position will be a mix between:
Researching new ideas and creating content for websites and blog
Managing public-facing outlets including social media, emails and other communication channels
Developing company branding and voice
Requirements
We’re looking for candidates who have:
Proven writing and communication skills
An interest in publishing, marketing, and technology
Experience in developing content (whether for a company, school, newspaper, blog etc.).
Monthly Allowance
N20,000.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s in PDF Format to: hr@mayconceptsolutions.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail. Note: Applicants must be Lagos residents only, mainland preferably.
