Hewlett Packard Job Vacancy : Computing Area Category Manager

Hewlett Packard (HP) is the largest technology solutions provider in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and worldwide. The company’s offerings span from IT infrastructure, personal computing and access devices to global services, imaging and printing. Our customers are virtually everybody: consumers, small and medium sized companies, large corporations as well as Government institutions.
Job Title: Computing Area Category ManagerJob ID: 3025026
Overview
HP Sales is not for the faint hearted. It requires robust knowledge of HP’s new and existing products and services, as well as communicating complex information to our partners and end-users.
The scope is highly collaborative-working with internal and external stakeholders to drive sales activities at multiple organizational levels for overall sales growth.
Job Description
The Computing Area Category Manager (CAF) ACM is the key person between CEMA Category and CAF Country team for any topic around business management and product management. He/She is also the key linkage between functions (Finances, Marketing, Sales) and Category.
The ACM’s mission is to define and drive the CPS strategy for the countries he has the ownership based on key KPIs (revenue, margin, WOS, market share, …). As key interface between country and CEMA, the CAF ACM must have a detailed understanding of the countries business landscape and the country’s needs (Competition, product, feature, price, …) and ensure those are well understood by CEMA Central Category.
Responsibilities
From Quarterly business plan (Game Plan) to Operational excellence (Right product with the right price at the right moment)
Drives the Product portfolio, Product offering, Product mix
Drives strategic initiative execution in the countries
Controls Product Pricing and Margin, Promotion
Ensures smooth Product introduction & End Of Life
Supports Sales and marketing (Documentation, product trainings, presentation to customers/partners, …)
Manage relationship with key Alliances partner
Education and Experience Required
University or Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Finance
Typically 5-8 years of professional experience with a combination of Marketing, Sales, Business Planning
Consumer and/or Commercial partner management expertise OR End User Account management as an alternative
Knowledge and Skills Required:
Solid understanding of the IT industry, computing vendors, and channel business
Business Planning skills, comfortable to manage high complexity business planning and reporting
Financial planning and modelling skills
Negotiation skills and ability to frame the product value proposition to customers and partners
Strong Communication skills at any level (internally and externally), Public speaking
Professionalism & Teamwork
Networking, Persuasion, Prospecting, Research, Writing
