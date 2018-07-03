Guardian Newspapers Limited Job Vacancy : Managing Director, Telecommunication – Apply Now

Guardian Newspapers Limited, is recruiting on behalf of a medium Telecommunications Engineering and Oil & Gas Servicing Company with headquarters in Lagos,Nigeria, for suitably qualified professionals, to fill the position below:

Job Title: Managing Director, Telecommunication

RequirementsMasters Degree in Communication, Public Relations, or Marketing.

Proven experience as Managing Director or other managerial position in Telecommunication industry.

Demonstrable experience in developing strategic and business plans.

Must have excellence communication, interpersonal and leadership skills in directing staff and overseeing projects.

Ideal candidate should be above 45 years.

Application Closing Date

17th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their written Applications together with detailed Resumes and 2 recent passport photographs to under-signed to: The Advertiser, Advert No. 104, Guardian Newspapers Limited, Rutam House, Apapa Oshodi, Expressway, Isolo, Lagos State. Note: The position being applied for should be indicated on the “Top Left Corner” of the Envelope.

