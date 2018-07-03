Guardian Newspapers Limited Job Vacancy : Information Technology (IT) Officer – Apply Now

Guardian Newspapers Limited, is recruiting on behalf of a medium Telecommunications Engineering and Oil & Gas Servicing Company with headquarters in Lagos, for suitably qualified professionals, to fill the position below:

Job Title: Information Technology (IT) OfficerRequirements

Must have HND/B.Sc in Computer Science or Computer Engineering, Programming, Networking, Database Management or any other computer oriented field.

Must have at least 3 years post qualification experience in a computer related environment.

Application Closing Date

17th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their written Applications together with detailed Resumes and 2 recent passport photographs to under-signed to: The Advertiser, Advert No. 104, Guardian Newspapers Limited, Rutam House, Apapa Oshodi, Expressway, Isolo, Lagos State.

Note: The position being applied for should be indicated on the “Top Left Corner” of the Envelope.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)