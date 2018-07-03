Google Nigeria Impact Challenge 2018 – Apply Now

The Google Impact Challenge Nigeria supports nonprofits and social enterprises with game-changing ideas to create economic opportunity in their communities.

Organizations apply with their most innovative proposals. Finalists get access to Google.org funding, mentorship and resources. Eligible nonprofits and social enterprises are invited to apply:Title: Google Impact Challenge Nigeria 2018

About the Challenge

Your community. Your ideas to make it better. For the first time, the Google Impact Challenge is coming to Nigeria! The Challenge asks local innovators how they would make their community–and beyond–an even better place.

The public and a panel of local Judges vote for the ideas with the most potential, and Google.org pairs each winner with a package of strategic support, funding and Google volunteers.

How the Challenge Works

Organizations Apply:

Eligible nonprofits and social enterprises submit their proposals to create economic opportunity in Nigeria.

Finalists Selected:

Google and our partners will review applications and select 12 finalists.

Public Votes:

From the 12 finalists, the public will have three weeks to vote for their favorite idea.

Final Event and Winners Announced:

All 12 finalists are invited to pitch their ideas to our panel of Judges at a final event. The Judges will select three Challenge winners from these finalists, and also announce the people’s choice winner.

Training and Support:

Each of the four winners will receive a $250,000 grant and training from Google. The remaining 8 finalists will receive a $125,000 grant.

Application Closing Date

4th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)