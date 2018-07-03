Eminent Technology Job Vacancy : Software Developer – Apply Now

Eminent Technology is a small boutique technology consulting company focused on Web Application Development, Mobile Websites, Mobile Apps & Xamarin Development. We help organizations “get stuff done” using software. We build web and mobile apps and web service backends running on the top platform.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Software Developer



Key RoleSuccessful candidate will work to develop innovative business solutions using the Microsoft .Net platform or any other appropriate technologies.

Principal Accountabilities

This developer will participate in enterprise development projects.

Participate in requirements gathering sessions.

Work with users/stakeholders to determine functional requirements and specifications.

Design, develop, test, and deploy custom solutions.

Utilize industry standards to develop web and desktop solutions to support business operations.

Requirements

The job holder must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering related discipline, Computer Science, Mathematics or any other Computer related field or Science discipline

A minimum of 2 years’ post qualification experience in administering and supporting SQL and Web applications, with a proven record of success

Good understanding of OOP

Excellent Presentation skills;

Good written and verbal communication skills;

Skills:

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Execution focused – “get it done or go home” attitude

Self-driven.

Essential Competencies:

Languages: C#, NET any other OOP based language like Java, Python and the likes would be an advantage.

Tools: Visual Studio

Database: MS SQL, SQL Lite

Build tools: Gradle, Maven, Ant, MS BUild,

Frameworks: AngularJS, ReactJS, .NET Framework, SignalR, REST API, ASP MVC, NHibernate, JQuery

Testing: Selenium, NUnit

Remuneration

Competitive based on experience.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

