United Nations Correspondents Association Journalism Award 2018 – Apply Now

The United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA)is pleased to invite media worldwide to submit entries for its 23rd annual UNCA Awards for the best print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online, web-based media coverage of the United Nations, U.N. agencies and field operations.

Application Deadline: September 15th, 2018Eligible Countries: ALL

Type: Contest

Eligibility & Selection Criteria:

The judges will look for entries with impact, insight and originality, and will take into account the courage and investigative and reporting skills of the journalists. Entries from the developing world media are particularly welcome.

Coverage of the U.N. and U.N. agencies is specified in each category; the committee welcomes coverage of all issues particularly on the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, peacekeeping operations and nonproliferation, including the elimination of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

Work in print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online coverage must be published between September 2017 and August 2018.

Entries can be submitted in any of the official U.N. languages (English, French, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and Russian) however a written transcript in English or French is necessary to facilitate the judging process.

Each candidate can submit to no more than two (2) prize categories, with a maximum of three (3) stories in each. Joint entries are accepted.

How To Apply: Entries are submitted online by completing the UNCA Awards Entry Form.

On the first page, please complete your personal information and upload your photo.

The following page is where you will submit your work electronically by including web links and or/uploading files directly to the Entry Form.

