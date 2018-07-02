Opera News App Gives Phones, Data, Airtime, Voucher and Coupon as Reward – Get Yours

Opera News are upgrading their system everyday to follow up with the trending interest of their users. For now, it seems to be the World Cup and Opera News has gotten free gift and prizes for everyone who participates.

Opera News is an app designed by the Opera browser you all know. It’s for reading news like entertainment, technology, lifestyle, funny videos and other things that will attract users. And also, it saves data while all these are running through.Now, Opera News has gifts and prizes for everyone who join or participate to win the World Cup offers, and not only that, you can still refer to get data and airtime.

Opera News World Cup Prizes and Gifts

Itel A32F – You can win this smartphone for free and it will be transported to your location. All you have to do, is to collect the 9 pieces on the screen.

It can also be collected easily, when you shake your phone to win prizes or share on Facebook and tag @opera with 3 friends to get free chance to win it.

Tecno Spark 2 – This entry-level smartphone can be collected easily by just collecting the 9 pieces on the screen. It’s free.

Kia Rio 1.4 LX – This car is awesome. To claim the car, you have to collect the 9 pieces on the screen, which can be done by shaking your phone to win rewards. Tecno, Jumia and Superbets Voucher and Coupon: Assuming you want to buy a new product from Jumia or bet on Superbets, you can easily use a voucher or a coupon to reduce the price of the product. Data and Airtime: These can be gotten by shaking your phone or referring your friends to the app. You get N50 for each person you referred.

How to get your free prizes, including data and airtime

• Download and register on the Opera News app by clicking here.

• Tap on “My Prize”.

• Now, tap on any option like Kia Rio 1.4 Lx, Itel A32F, Tecno Spark 2, Superbets Voucher, Jumia Voucher, Tecno Coupon and Data/Airtime.

• On the next page, you would be told to ” collect 9 pieces” of the draw cards. Collect it completely and boom! You have claimed your prize.

• On the second hand, to win the pieces, data and airtime, tap on the “Shake Your Phone” which is on your profile dashboard, and shake your phone 10 times daily to win rewards like voucher, airtime, coupon, pieces and others.

