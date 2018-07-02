Moment Davido & Chioma Arrive Ooni Of Ife’s Palace In A Convoy, With Security (Video)

Lovely Entry Of Davido & Chioma‘s Arrival at the Ooni Of Ife Palace

Singer, Davido paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, HRM Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at his palace.

The singer made the palace of the great Ooni of Ife is next destination and he was received by the royal hand. The singer shared pictures from the memorable visit on his Instagram page and it has evoked a flood of commendations from his followers, davido who went with his 30billion squad and assurance was massively welcomed also.

See Video Below.

