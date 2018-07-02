Ex- Super Eagle Player, Wilson Oruma: ‘I Lost N2bn To Fraudsters And Relations

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oruma, has finally broken his silence on his sad experience with fraudsters who duped him close to N2b.

Recall that the ex-Super Eagles captain suffered a relapse of the emotional disorder that bugged him 6-years-ago after he was defrauded by a clergyman and some fake oil businessmen.

According to reports, Oruma was lured into a fake oil business in December 2012 in which he invested the sum of N1.2billion after retiring from football.‎ He eventually lost the investment.

Speaking about it for the first time with the Guardian, he confirmed the sad incident and revealed some of his relations were involved in the deal that saw him lose close to N2 billion.

“This is my first time of speaking with any journalist on this,’ he said.

“It is true that I lost all my savings to some people, who turned out to be fraudsters. I have read several stories in the media since then. Those stories did not emanate from me. They quoted different amount, which is not correct. I lost close to N2 billion.”

“The most painful aspect of it all was the fact that some of my relations were involved in the deal. You can imagine losing such huge amount of money to people you trusted. I pray for them to have a human heart and return my money, even if it is part of it. That is my prayer every day, and I know that one day, the hand of God will torch their hearts,” he added.

Oruma featured for Nigeria’s U-17, U-23 and the senior national team, winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1993, the Olympic gold in 1996 and two bronze medals at the African Cup of Nations in 2002 and 2006.

