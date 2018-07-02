EDF Pulse Africa €30,000 Awards For Nigerian Start-ups – Apply Now.

EDF is exporting its Innovations Awards in Africa with the ambition to support and assist African innovators, those really playing a role in energy development.Are you an African or Nigerian startup that develops innovative projects around energy and you want to accelerate the development of your project? Apply for the second edition of the EDF Pulse Africa Awards. Since 2014, EDF has been working with start-ups to develop innovation and accompany the social changes in the energy sector, and in the global context of global warming and energy transition. With an exponential demand for energy, Africa is mainly concerned with these issues.

Wishing to contribute in facilitating access to energy alongside the agents of change in the continent, EDF’s International Division initiates a call for projects and launches the “EDF Pulse Awards” in Africa in order to be sustainable and effective as a development partner.

Categories

Off-grid electrical production: In this category, the Grand Jury may reward one innovative solution for the production and/or storage of electricity in off-grid area (solar, hydroelectric, wind, thermal, etc.)

Electrical uses and services: In this category, the Grand Jury may reward an innovative product or service with low power consumption or a common use of electrical services (Hardware ex: household appliances, tablets, fans, cooling systems/Services e.g. mobile money, breakdown service)

Access to water: In this category, the Grand Jury may reward one innovative solution to improve access to water through electricity (agriculture, domestic use, etc.)

Awards

The three (3) laureates will receive from EDF an allocation for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes: €15,000, €10,000 and €5,000 respectively. This allocation will contribute to the development of their projects. The endowment will be paid by bank transfer or check to the winning team structure. The three (3) winners will benefit from easy access to financing and possible development of partnerships with EDF Group companies in Africa

How To Apply

Deadline: August 1, 2018

Click here to apply

For more information, visit EDF Pulse Africa Awards.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)