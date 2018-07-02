Creative Manager JOB at Brand Footprint Communications – Apply Now

Brand Footprint was registered as a Marketing Communications company in 2006. We have operated for 9 years working with various multinational companies and brands cutting across Telcomms, Lifestyle, FMCG, CSDs, Alcoholic beverages, Indulgence brands, Corporate and Banking.

Creative ManagerJob Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 – 8 years

LocationLagos

Job Field ICT / Computer Media / Advertising / Branding

Job Description

We are seeking a Creative Manager who will ensure that the creative department support the corporate strategic goals and drives for obtaining business results.

The creative manager will plan, direct and oversee all aspects of advertising and creative.

For our Creative Manager:

Big ideas, concepts and stories are your playground.

You are constantly inspired and motivated by all things visual, to include examples of exceptional craftsmanship.

You have developed the effortless ability to craft cutting-edge and culturally-relevant concepts, while still meeting strategic and business goals in equal measure.

Here’s what you’ll do:

Create, sell and execute multi-channel, industry-leading creative concepts

Contribute hands-on to the project from design through development

Create comps, storyboards, graphic concepts and final deliverables as required

Own the assignment; ensure quality across all aspects of project deliverables

Build and nurture relationships with clients, partners, photographers, production companies, additional talent and other vendors

Closely work with the marketing and strategy teams to define the measurable impact of creative

Share an expert knowledge of industry, consumer and competitive landscape to inform insightful ideas.

Support the creative team and in-house clients

Work closely with all production houses/writers and any other creative talent to ensure smooth running of entire operation including advising on negotiations

Act as the internal creative spokesperson for all assigned projects to ensure a complete understanding of the vision of our clients

Actively contribute to the development of the agency’s culture and standards of quality

Always create an environment that is: Collaborative, Dependable, Insightful, Innovative, Memorable, Innovative, Passionate, Agile, Driven, Diverse, Analytical and Deliberate

Requirements

Here’s what you’ll bring to the table:

Strong portfolio equally showcasing conceptual thinking, visual design, and storytelling

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in a related field

At least 5-8 years of design work experience at an experiential marketing agency, advertising agency or high-profile brand

Advanced understanding of branding, marketing, and advertising

Excellent communication and presentation skills with demonstrable ability to articulate and persuasively sell creative concepts within agency and directly to clients

Comprehensive awareness and love of new platforms, technologies, and trends for the digital channel and related mediums. Push the envelope.

Strategic thinking; ability to craft the brief, contribute in brainstorms, and self-direct

Ability to work on multiple projects and brands simultaneously

Ability to think and respond quickly while maintaining attention to detail

Strong ability to prioritize work and resources

Expert mastery of all design tools, platforms, and versions of applicable software (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.)

Proven problem solving skills at both strategic and tactical levels

Technical knowledge and awareness, such as the strengths and limitations of HTML, mobile platforms and other emerging technologies

Working knowledge of motion design and related software (such as After Effects, etc.) preferred

Working understanding of related digital disciplines such as User Experience, Content Strategy & Creation, Social Media, etc.

Method of Application

Applicants should submit their CV’s with current contact information to: recruitment@footprints-ngr.com using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.

