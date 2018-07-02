Checkout Itel P32 Smartphone Specifications, Features and Price

Itel is Africa’s leading mobile phone brand with new quality phones every time, to satisfy their customer’s unending taste. New Itel P32 smartphone has been added to the MaxPower series.

The MaxPower or P series of Itel phones are basically known for their impressive performance in long battery life. Even the Itel P32 is not an exemption, as it comes with massive 4000mAh that’s promised to serve customers for 3 days. The power consumption management is just excellent and perfect for both average and constant or frequent users.Apart from the battery capacity, another feature to spot on, is the operating system (OS). Itel P32 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition, which is the optimized OS to deliver smooth and fast experience with new pre-installed Google apps like Google Go, YouTube Go, and even for data efficiency.

And also, the 5.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16 million colors is unique and well set with full screen 18:9 aspect ratio that will offer you an immersive viewing experience.

The design is neat and classic with the 8.8mm ultra slim body and round border edges that makes the phone more comfortable when grip or held. Additionally, it comes attached with a fingerprint scanner with fast unlocking speed of 0.1second.

You should however, expect less in memory storage from an entry-level smartphone that runs on Android Go. Since the Android Go has been optimized, it will perform better. Itel P32 comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB inbuilt memory storage that is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD.

In performance, Itel P32 didn’t slack but instead, MediaTek 1.3GHz Quad core processor was integrated in it, to provide effective performance. Oh, remember the statement of Oke Umurhohwo – Marketing Manager of Itel Mobile, that said, “The itel P32 is built to give mobile consumers better stability, speed and probably the best battery life experience on mobile phone”.

The Itel P32 sports a high definition combination of Dual 5MP + 5MP Rear or back cameras and a 5MP frontal camera for taking crisp and clear photos. Other features from the camera are Geo-tagging, Panorama and more classic features that would bring life to your day-to-day photos.

The phone comes with many color options, and they are: Ice Blue, City Blue and Champagne Gold. You can choose your lovely colour of the phone.

For power consumption saving and management: Itel P32 has fast charging feature, app freeze, storage manager, lock screen clean, power saving, harassment intercept, data monitoring, app lock and auto start management app.

Itel P32 Specifications and Price

FEATURES Itel P32

NETWORK: It supports 2G and 3G networks, and no 4G LTE

SIM TYPE: Dual Micro SIM

DIMENSION: 145 x 72.9 x 9.9 mm

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition

COLOR: Champagne Gold, Ice blue and City blue

DISPLAY: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16m colors, 5.5 inches display with 720 x 1440 pixels resolutions with support for multi-touch and 282 pixels per density

CAMERA: It has Dual 5MP + 5MP rear or back cameras with phase detection autofocus, Dual LED flash and 5MP front facing camera with frontal LED flash. Other features are: Geo-tagging, bokeh effect, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama

BUILD: Plastic

PROCESSOR: MediaTek MT6580M Chipset, Quad-core 1.3GHz CPU and ARM Mali-400 MP2 GPU

MEMORY: 1GB RAM, 8GB inbuilt memory storage, expandable up to 32GB using a microSD

SENSORS: Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Ambient Light, Rear Fingerprint scanner

OTHERS: USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi/Hotspot, 3.5mm Audio Jack, GPS, FM radio

BATTERY: Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery capacity with fast charge that is said to last for 3 days

PRICE: Itel P32 costs N27,000 in Nigeria

Price and Availability

The Itel P32 was launched at Radisson Blu Hotel at Ikeja. The phone is available for sale in online and offline markets in the country, at the price of just N27,000 only.

9mobile also partnered with Itel to extend amazing offers to customers who purchase the phone and other phones launched alongside Itel P32, which are Itel A15 and Itel A32F.

The offer gives 2GB instant data for those who purchase any of the phones and 100% double data on all data plans purchased for the 6 months after purchase of the phone. They will also get additional 50% double data on data plans purchased for the subsequent 6-months.

