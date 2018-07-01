General Bursary Program at University of British Columbia in Canada, 2018 – Apply Now

The University of British Columbia is inviting applications for General Bursary Program. To be eligible, applicants must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who has a student loan and an unmet financial need.

UBC’s General Bursary program is designed to help fill your “unmet need,” which is the gap between 1) your assessed educational and living costs, and 2) your available government assistance and expected financial contributions.The University of British Columbia is a public research university with campuses in Vancouver and Kelowna, British Columbia. Established in 1908, UBC is British Columbia’s oldest institution of higher learning.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: September 15, 2018

Course Level: Bursaries are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Bursaries are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Nationalities: Canadian citizens are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Canada

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible, you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who has a student loan and an unmet financial need. Students in undergraduate, post-baccalaureate, and graduate programs are all eligible unless the program is designated as a professional program.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

To apply, log in to the Student Service Centre and click Apply for Bursary.

