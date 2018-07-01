FIFA To Pay Super Eagles £6.1m for Participating In Russia 2019

World football governing body, Fifa, would pay the Super Eagles and other teams that crashed out on the group stages of the 2018 World Cup £6.1 million each.

The Super Eagles would have received £9.1 million if the match against Argentina ended in their favour.This is because any team eliminated from the round of 16 stage will receive £9.1million.

The World Cup winning team will receive £28 million in prize money from Fifa, with 2nd, 3rd and 4th place teams receiving £21million, £18million and £16million respectively.

This means that for the World Cup winners, each player in the 23 man squad would pocket £1.2million.

