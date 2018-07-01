Codeine: Addicts now use lacasera, tomtom to form “gigabyte” solution – NDLEA

Following the ban on importation and sell of codeine syrup by the federal government, the addicts reportedly have resorted to finding alternatives in Kano State.

The state Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Alhaji Hamza Umar raised the alarm in an interview with newsmen yesterday.According to him, the nationwide banning of importation and sell of codeine syrup had skyrocketed the price of the product, situation that forced the addicts to think for the way out.

He disclosed that information available at the Command’s disposal indicated that the addicts have now resorted to using beverages, especially lacasera to mix with tomtom candy to form a solution called “gigabyte”.

“Following the ban on codeine importation and sell in this country.

The addicts are now employing new methods to perpetuate their illicit acts. You know, the FG’s decision had made the price of codeine syrup skyrocketed and the product is scarce because the government is confiscating it.

“For instance, here in Kano, information at our disposal revealed that the addicts now resort to using “gigabyte”. It is a solution formed up of lacasera juice and tomtom candy. There is also “2 gigabyte, 3 gigabyte, 10 gigabyte up to where an addicts feels satisfied, defending on the quantity of substances used,” he revealed.

“We are getting these substantial information from the women. They cooperate with us by tipping us off in every nook and crannies of this city. Interestingly, the women give us true information about a location where such bad activities are committed,” he added.

The commander lamented that the information revealed that the new substance was more prevalent among women, especially housewives in the state.

He, however, stated that the Command did not rest on its ores to fight the menace as soon as it got the information, adding that they are recording successes in that regard.

